Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is still the biggest name in the welterweight division

WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao remains the “IT” guy of the division. All roads lead to the Pacman.

Last Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, Errol Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter by split decision in order to unify the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles.

Leading up to the action packed welterweight unification, Spence and Porter made it known they wanted to face boxing’s only 8-division champion next.

Now that Spence was able to hold the IBF and WBC belts, he has two more to capture in order to become undisputed.

The only two belts left to unify are the WBO which is held by Top Rank promoted Terence Crawford, and the WBA held by Manny Pacquiao.

A fight between undefeated American champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is the bout most hardcore boxing fans have been longing for, but the chances of that fight happening in the near future are slim to none. Promotional and network issues between Top Rank’s Bob Arum and PBC’s Al Haymon are the main roadblocks. Crawford is on the other side of the street with Top Rank and ESPN and Spence is with PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) and Fox.

Right now you have Manny Pacquiao at the top of the division. Pacquiao is the guy everyone from 135 to 147 is aiming for for legacy and payday. He is the biggest name in all of boxing and the greatest currently active boxer in the sport. His resume of legends is head and shoulders above the rest.

At 40, and a full time Senator in the Philippines, he is pretty much a part-time boxer and still taking these young guys to school. That is how special he is.

Spence might have two belts but his win was very close and controversial. The best thing he can do is to rematch Shawn Porter. Porter fought his heart out and he rightfully deserves to run it back.

Pacquiao can pretty much pick and choose who he wants next because he already solidified his legacy.

He can fight Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Robert Guerrero, etc. The division pretty much revolves around him.

At this point in his career, I believe he should fight Mikey Garcia in the Philippines and retire. Let him defend his WBA belt in-front of his countrymen and call it a career, the legend deserves it.

