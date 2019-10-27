Manny Pacquiao and Billionaire Jack Ma call out Floyd Mayweather on Instagram

Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao has no thoughts on retiring and is still chasing the rematch with Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

The Filipino ring icon is coming off an impressive victory in July when he dethroned WBA world welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao was able to drop the undefeated American champion in the first round and hurt him to the body in the tenth to win a split decision. The Thurman fight showed the boxing world to never count out the 40-year-old PacMan because he can still compete with these young lions.

Recently Mayweather claimed that he was ready to fight Manny Pacquiao in Tokyo, Japan but only in an exhibition bout, not a real fight that counts on their boxing record.

Pacquiao laughed at the offer and told Mayweather only a real fight.

The 8-division boxing champion took it a step further when he was hanging out with his friend Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and doing the punch mitts with him.

In the Instagram video posted on Sunday, Pacquiao is seen holding the punch mitts while Jack Ma is relentlessly hitting them.

The two stopped doing mitt work and Pacquao looks at the camera and calls out the undefeated Money Mayweather in a WWE style promo.

“Floyd Mayweather, if you want a real fight, fight me. If you want an exhibition, my guy, my friend, Jack Ma will take care of you. The real money team,” said Pacquiao.

“I’m ready anytime, anyplace, Manny’s team is ready,” added Jack Ma.

Mayweather hasn’t fought a professional boxing match since his 2017 stoppage win of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. His most recent ring moment was in December of 2018 and came in the form of an exhibition bout against an undersized Japanese kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa and Floyd stopped him in one round.

A rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao would likely generate large sums of money but the clock is ticking and the two superstar rivals must get in the ring sooner rather than later.