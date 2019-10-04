Manny Pacquiao asks fans on Twitter who should he fight next

Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is itching to get back in the boxing ring and he took to his personal Twitter account to tell his fans he missed them and wants to know who he should fight next.

“I miss my fans. I miss training camp. Can’t wait to be back soon. What fight do you want to see next? #TeamPacquiao,” @MannyPacquiao

The 40-year-old eight-division world champion, who dismantled the undefeated Keith “One Time” Thurman in July, has been busy traveling and tending to his Senate duties in the Philippines, but he still has boxing on his mind.

His victory over Thurman made him the oldest welterweight champion in history. He now holds the WBA super title and has the opportunity to unify the belts against undefeated American Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. who has the IBF belt and recently won the WBC title against “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

A fight with Spence would be a very interesting match-up because it pits southpaw vs. southpaw and Pacquiao would be face a taller and younger foe who is very technical.

The Pacman is no stranger to facing larger opponents but none of them were as fast or as strong as Spence.

Other options for the Pac-Man are four-division champion Mikey Garcia, two-division champion Danny Garcia, and a rematch with Keith Thurman.

The long shot is the fight Pacquiao has been craving the most, a rematch with Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr.. Pacquiao fought Mayweather in 2015 and lost a unanimous decision to the undefeated American Pay-Per-View star. Shortly after the fight it was revealed that Pacquiao had an injured shoulder during training camp and the Nevada commission denied his pain medication injection on fight night, without the pain killers he was physically hindered and not one hundred percent.

Since their 2015 fight, Pacquiao has went on to fight several more top level boxers and win world championships in the process, while Mayweather has fought a UFC fighter Conor McGregor and an undersized 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.

Mayweather recently suggested he would fight Pacquiao in Tokyo but only under exhibition rules, meaning it will not count on either fighters professional boxing records.