Manny Pacquiao’s next fight could be in February against Errol Spence or Danny Garcia

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao could be making his ring return soon, but the opponent choice is still up for grabs.

The Filipino boxing icon is currently fulfilling his duties as a Senator in his country and resting up from the tough fight he had with Keith Thurman in July where he took the WBA welterweight title and gave the younger foe his first professional defeat in a back and forth fight.

Pacquiao’s long time trainer Freddie Roach was on hand at the Wild Card in Hollywood during YouTube star Logan Paul’s media day for his upcoming November 9th rematch with KSI.

Roach who reunited with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and is helping him prepare for his fight with Daniel Jacobs on December 20, told reporters who he would like to see Pacquiao fight next and when he might be getting back in the ring.

“I believe he (Pacquiao) will have time out from the Senate and believe he will be back in February,” Roach said during a media event at the Wild Card.

Errol Spence Jr. who was involved in a horrific car accident but escaped without any serious injuries or broken bones could be out of the picture. If Spence’s injuries are minor and his mental state is clear he could either opt for a tune up to defend his IBF and WBC title belts or he could jump straight into a unification bout with WBA champ Manny Pacquiao.

Roach is eager to get the 40-year-old fighter back in the ring with someone soon and if Spence isn’t available he has another fighter in mind who he thinks is a credible opponent.

“Danny Garcia looks like a good fight, he is a solid fighter,” said Roach. “Mikey Garcia, I don’t think that fight is makeable unless he gets another win under his belt because he lost so badly in his last fight (against Errol Spence Jr.), I don’t think people are really interested in that fight.”

Danny Garcia is a former two-division world champion and is coming off a sensational stoppage win of Adrian Granados back in April. He is also a very dangerous opponent for Pacquiao because he has a granite chin and possesses serious knockout power in his left hand.

Mikey Garcia although coming off a loss could still be a viable option but Roach stated he doesn’t think the fight will sell because he is coming off a loss to Spence.