Manny Pacquiao’s next fight should be in the Philippines

For so many years Manny ‘Pac-Man’ Pacquiao has fought in everyone’s backyard.

He never complained as a champion. Wherever his promoter told him to fight, he fought.

While he was the WBO champion and living legend he went to Australia to fight former school teacher Jeff Horn. Who fights a little known challenger in their own country? Manny Pacquiao does.

This is what hurts Manny. He is such an giving and non confrontational person that he can’t even say no or resist.

When Bob Arum lined up opponents for Manny to fight, Manny just said okay Boss.

It wasn’t until the Jeff Horn robbery that Pacquiao finally started making his own decisions. He cut ties and refused to sign another contract with Top Rank because he finally realized at this late stage of his career that they didn’t have his best interest at heart.

Arum basically realized Manny was already past his prime and was trying to get his younger fighters to take him out to transfer the power over. This is a classic strategy used by promoters like Arum. Praise a guy in his prime, then toss him to a young lion so the star power transfers over and you have a continuation of cash flow coming in.

Terence Crawford was the guy Arum was trying to put Manny in with next. Crawford is a dangerous, young, skillful fighter.

That is not the type of opponent a compassionate promoter would put their aging, war torn, fighter in with if they really were concerned about their health.

Good thing Manny left Top Rank and signed with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions. I have never seen Al Haymon do an interview, but judging from what fighters say of about him, he sounds like a stand up guy and really looks out for his fighters.

Not one of his fighters has a bad thing to say about him, and Pacquiao seems to be developing a good business relationship with the reclusive American boxing kingpin.

I hope Manny Pacquiao has his next fight in the Philippines. He is the star, and yet has never had a chance at the peak of his fame to fight in his own country in front of the people that inspire him to keep fighting.

He deserves it after all the years of blood, sweat, and tears he put into the sport. He made Las Vegas a lot of money and he brings such inspiration and honor to his people let them have the opportunity to finally see him defend his WBA world welterweight title live in the Philippines.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys discussion boxing with his peers.