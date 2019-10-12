Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon Livestream Undercard

The much anticipated heavyweight debut of Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois live on DAZN.

Before Usyk faces Chazz Witherspoon in the main event, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will take on Lenin Castillo and unified women’s super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill takes on Erica Anabella Farias.

Matchroom boxing and DAZN will also live stream the preliminary undercard bouts for Free on DAZN USA’s official YouTube page.

The undercard stream will featured some rising stars such as American super middleweight prospect Anthony Sims Jr, featherweight standout TJ Doheny, Otha Jones III, and local Chicago southpaw Giovanni Mioletti who is currently undefeated.

The main event card can only be seen in the USA on DAZN a paid sports subscription service where you can watch all the biggest boxing stars like Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua for a small monthly fee. DAZN helps you cut the prize of having to pay high Pay-Per-View prices so you can watch sports on your mobile and laptop devices.

Usyk-Witherspoon Undercard

Super Featherweight – Joshuah Hernandez vs. Giovanni Mioletti

Super Middleweight – Anthony Sims Jr vs. Morgan Fitch

Featherweight – TJ Doheny vs. Jesus Martinez

Lightweight – Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Tyrome Jones

Super Featherweight – Otha Jones III vs. Eric Manriquez

Junior Middleweight – Reshat Mati vs. Norfleet Stitts

Welterweight – Jenna Thompson vs. Summer Lynn

The undercard bouts on October 12, 2019 air on YouTube at 4:00 PM PT.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon Undercard Livestream Video



Video uploaded by DAZN USA