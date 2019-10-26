Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor, Chisora vs Price Live Stream Online Information

Two undefeated champions Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor will go head to head in a light welterweight championship unification bout in the World Boxing Super Series tournament final on October 26 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The chief support for the night is an exciting clash between enigmatic heavyweight Dereck Chisora and bronze medal Olympian David Price.

The fights will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports and in the United States through live stream on DAZN.

Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) is ready to take home the coveted Ali Trophy and claim Josh Taylor’s IBF title. The New Orleans southpaw possesses the power to end the fight at anytime and also the boxing ability to go the distance. He will try to go into hostile grounds against the Scottish champion to bring the belts back to the States.

Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) is a tall and packs a punch, just like Prograis he is also a southpaw so it should be an interesting match up between two high level southpaws with punching power.

Taylor wants to send the American home empty handed and proclaim himself the best in the division.

Dereck Chisora was originally to face former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker as the co-main event but a spider bite suffered in camp sidelined Parker and now David Price filled in and will get a crack at the unpredictable heavyweight slugger.

Main Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBA/IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Dereck Chisora vs. David Price

Lightweight – Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby

Cruiserweight – Yves Ngabu vs Lawrence Okolie

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Steve Jamoye

How to Watch Prograis-Taylor:

For the viewers in the United Kingdom, they can watch the fights live on TV on Sky Sports Box Office, and also live streamed thru Sky’s streaming service.

In the USA, fight fans can watch the fight on DAZN a sports streaming app that provides the best boxing action for a minimal cost. You must purchase a paid subscription to watch the live stream (watch.dazn.com).

Date, Time and Venue:

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The O2 Arena in London, England 2:00 PM ET/PT in the US.