Undefeated heavyweight Darmani Rock stops Maurenzo Smith in the second round

PHILADELPHIA, PA (October 21, 2019) – On Saturday, October 19th, Roc Nation Sports undefeated heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) dominated in his return to the ring overpowering Houston-native Maurenzo Smith (21-12, 14 KOs) in an eight-round bout at The Met Philadelphia.

Rock won the fight by knocking out Smith in the second round.

“Nobody is built like me – I designed myself,” said Rock. “Smith is good competitor, but with this win I’m hoping to move on to bigger and better fights in the future.”

A Philadelphia, Pa. native and a former #1 rated super heavyweight amateur, Rock proceeded to win in his home state during an impressive fourth fight of 2019. The Rock-Smith bout was part of The Philly vs. Dallas Night of Live Boxing – the third event in an ongoing series. With this win, Rock looks to cement himself as one of the top young boxers in the greater-Philadelphia region, as well as amongst the future heavyweight stars in the world.

“Darmani looked sensational and he’s now ready to step up and show the world that he’s the most naturally talented young heavyweight in the world,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “The sky is the limit for him, and we at Roc Nation Sports are very excited about his future.”

Most recently in June 2019, Rock defeated Raymond Ochieng (26-24-3, 21 KOs) in a second-round stoppage in Jacksonville, Fla. Prior to that, Rock defeated both Mike Bissett (15-12-1, 9 KOs) and Steven Lyons (5-5, 2 KOs) also in Philadelphia, via technical knockout and knockout respectively.