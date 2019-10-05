Video: Braun Strowman challenges Tyson Fury on WWE SmackDown

WWE was in the City of Angels on Friday night marking their new FOX deal with their debut SmackDown show on FOX at the Staples Center in Downtown LA.

The night had the debut of former UFC champion Cain Velasquez confront Brock Lesnar and the return of “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson.

Also a surprise guest in attendance was controversial undefeated lineal heavyweight champion “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury who was simply ringside as an observer and fan to enjoy the night.

Things took a sudden turn when Braun Strowman noticed Fury sitting ringside and went over with his fists up in a fighting stance taunting the 6’9″ heavyweight telling him “You don’t want these hands.”

Fury stood up and smiled unimpressed with the WWE strongman.

Later Strowman throws wrestler Dolph Ziggler at Fury making contact sending Fury falling over onto some audience members.

Fury had enough and stepped over the barrier ready to get into the ring only to have multiple security guards hold the irate traveler back.



Video by WWE

After the SmackDown, the WWE posted an update on the situation between Strowman and Fury. They said they will offer Tyson Fury the mic on Monday Night RAW and see if he accepts the challenge.

If Fury accepts the challenge he will join Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Eric “Butterbean” Esch, Evander Holyfield, and Floyd Mayweather as boxers who appeared on the WWE and participated in an event.

Monday Night RAW will air on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8/7 C on the USA Network.