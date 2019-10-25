Wanheng Menayothin vs Simphiwe Khonco Live Online Channel 7

WBC minimumweight world champion Wanheng Menayothin (Chayaphol Moonsri) will defend his world title in Chonburi, Thailand against South African challenger Simphiwe Khonco on October 25, televised live on Channel 7.

Menayothin (53-0, 18 KOs) is undefeated and already has 11 world title defenses of his belt. Before he become a boxing star in Thailand he was a Muay Thai kickboxer.

In 2007 he turned pro and has defeated every single one of his opponents in Thailand. He recently made news by signing to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in hopes of taking on the other world champions and possibly fighting in the USA soon.

If Menayothin beats Khoncko a future unification showdown with fellow Thai and WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong could take place in the future.

Khonkco (19-5, 7KOs) comes from South Africa and will have an uphill battle on Friday night against the Thai Champion.

The South African slugger will need to prepare for an outdoor fight with extreme humid and heat condition, he will also have the disadvantage of fighting int he champions backyard and will need to fight the perfect fight to win and avoid a hometown robbery.

This will be Khonco’s second shot at a world title. In his first championship bid he lost a unanimous decision to fellow countryman Hekkie Budler for the WBA world title.

If he wins the WBC world title he will be the third South African boxer in history to hold the prestigious green belt, only Sugar Boy Malinga and Dingaan Thobela have achieved such a feat.

Wanheng Menayothin vs Simphiwe Khonco October 25, 2019, live streamed online on Channel 7 in Thailand.