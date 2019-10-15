Watch Bare Knuckle FC 8: Antonio Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga Live Stream on Oct. 19

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads back to the Florida State Fairgrounds with a 10-fight card of Bare Knuckle Fighting action featuring former UFC heavyweight stars Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Gabriel Gonazaga making their BKFC debut and Jim Alers vs. Julian Lane in the co-main event on October 19.

The BKFC is one of the most popular underground combat sports and is quickly gaining online presence. They have signed up local brawlers, former UFC and MMA stars Chris Leben and Artem Lobov, and even former champion boxers like Paulie Malignaggi have competed in the sport.

Bigfoot Silva who lost his last five fights in the UFC before being released by the organization signed with BKFC to help revive his fighting career.

Silva who trained out of Florida always comes to fight in all of his fights, that is what he will bring to the table at BKFC 8 – he won’t back down from going toe to toe.

Gonzaga last fought Alexander Emelianenko at RCC: Russian Cagefighting Championship 2 in 2018 and lost by TKO. Just like Silva he is looking to try something new and exciting and feels BKFC is a place he could shine in.

They will main event in their BKFC debut and both fighters posses heavyweight power so you don’t want to miss it.

Jim Alers and Julian Lane will mix it up in what is sure to be a barn burner as the co-feature of the night. Both Alers and Lane will come to bang and leave it all in the ring.

THE BKFC 8: ANTONIO SILVA VS. GABRIEL GONZAGA, JIM ALERS VS. JULIAN LANE EVENT TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2019 AT 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PT.

Visit bareknuckle.tv/bkfc8 for more information on the live stream PPV event.