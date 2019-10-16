Watch BKFC 8 Silva vs Gonzaga, Alers vs Lane Live Stream on FITE TV

BKFC 8: Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall in Tampa, Florida on October 19, Live on Pay-Per-View.

The co-main event at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will be Jim Alers vs. Julian Lane in what should be a true all action slug-fest right before the headliner.

In the main attraction former UFC heavyweight stars from Brazil, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Gabriel Gonzaga will make their Bare Knuckle debut.

Silva has fought on the biggest stages of MMA from EliteXC, Strikeforce, and the UFC, and now he is entering an entirely different world where you have no gloves and can only trade punches with your opponent.

Gonzaga like Silva has fought some of the best heavyweights in the world of mixed martial arts and is ready to crossover into Bare Knuckle hoping to put on a show for the fight fans.

With the punching power Silva and Gonzaga present the fight could be over quickly, so you don’t want to miss it.

Julian Lane is a former TUF competitor in the UFC and when he fights he really comes to bang. Ever since his BKFC debut Lane has slugged it out.

Jim Alers who is taking on Lane is also a UFC veteran and is 2-0 in the BKFC with both wins coming by way of stoppage.

Alers is looking to continue his knockout streak and thinks Lane will be the perfect foe to give him that third KO victory.

Special guests Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva, Fabricio Werdum and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will be at the event ringside to enjoy the fights.

BKFC 8: Silva vs. Gonzaga, Alers vs. Lane, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9PM ET/ 6PM PT Livestream on FITE TV.

Visit bareknuckle.tv/bkfc8 for more information on the live stream Pay-Per-View event and other upcoming fights.