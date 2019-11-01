Watch Canelo vs Kovalev Weigh In Live Stream on YouTube

The anticipated light heavyweight championship between Mexico’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) and the WBO 175 lb champion from Russia Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) is just a few days away on November 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The combatants must make weight at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday November 1st, in order to fight for the world championship title.

Fans will be able to watch the weigh-in live in person or online via live streaming video feed on DAZN or YouTube, through various media outlets.

Canelo holds titles at 154, 160, and 168 lbs, this will be his fourth weight division title fight and he is taking on a devastating puncher in his division debut.

Kovalev has the size and power to knockout anyone. Canelo will give up height and weight on fight night but he is ready to take on the challenge.

Canelo and Kovalev must make the 175 lbs limit to fight for the WBO world title.

Ryan Garcia and Romero Duno are scheduled for a lightweight 10-round bout as the co-main event, they must make 135 lbs.

Undefeated female fighters Seniesa Estrada and Marlen Esparza will square off in a flyweight bout and will need to make the 112 lb limit to fight for the WBA interim title.

Watch the weigh-ins on Friday, November 1, 2019 live on YouTube at 12:00 PM PT. The Canelo vs. Kovalev card will be shown live on DAZN streaming service on Saturday, November 2.

LIVE Stream Canelo and Kovalev weigh-in



Upload By Ruptly