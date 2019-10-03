Watch Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin Live on Showtime

Claressa Shields calls herself the GWOAT “greatest woman of all time” and on Saturday night at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan the undefeated two-division world champion will drop down a weight class to fight for the vacant WBC and WBO junior middleweight world titles, live on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Shields, comes from Flint, Michigan, and made her name as a two-time Olympic gold medalist before turning pro. She was already highly touted as an amateur standout and was destined for greatness from early on in her career.

Instead of waiting another four years to go after a third gold medal, she decided to turn pro in 2016 and in only her fourth professional fight she became a super middleweight world champion.

She eventually went on to drop down to middleweight to become the undisputed champion before deciding to go down to 154-pounds and try to become the fastest, male or female, to win a world title in three weight divisions.

The undefeated Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) is outspoken, she oozes confidence and believes so much in her boxing skills that she issued challenges to male boxers such as Shawn Porter and Gennady Golovkin. She is even willing to challenge UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes to a fight.

On Saturday night she will take on former IBF welterweight world champion Ivana Habazin who at 40 will be 16 years older than the 24 year old Shields.

Habazin will try to bank on her experience against the much younger Shields. The Croatian boxer will also be at a size disadvantage against the American star having fought most of her career at 147-pounds she will move up to 154 to challenge a woman who walks around well over 170-pounds and cuts down in weight.

Watch Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT LIVE on SHOWTIME.