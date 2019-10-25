Watch Daniele Scardina vs Ilias Achergui Live Online

The Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy will be the venue for the next Matchroom boxing IT card on October 25.

The Daniele Scardina vs Ilias Achergui card will be stacked and will be live streamed online through DAZN. It will be a can’t miss event with undefeated talent and competitive fights.

Daniele Scardina (17-0, 14 KOs) also known as King Torretto is a 27-year-old undefeated super middleweight contender from Rozzano, Lombardia, Italy who currently trains out of Miami, Florida in the USA.

Scardina is coming off a good unanimous decision win over Alessandro Goddi in June also at The Allianz Cloud.

Tonight the charismatic Italian boxer with an exciting fighting style will take on Ilias Achergui of Belgium.

Francesco Patera (22-3, 8 KOs) of Belgium takes on undefeated three-time Olympian and top Italian Amateur Domenico Valentino (8-0, 1 KO) in a 12-round lightweight bout.

Undefeated Ukrainian welterweight standout Maxim Prodan (17-0-1, 14 KOs) takes on Welshman Tony Dixon (12-2, 3 KOs) in an IBF International Welterweight Championship bout which will hopefully lead to a world championship title fight next.

Undefeated up and coming boxers Ivan Zucco, Joshua and Samuel Nmomah, Nicolas Esposito and Alen Babic will all be featured on the undercard.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Daniele Scardina vs Ilias Achergui

Lightweight – Francesco Patera vs Domenico Valentino

Welterweight – Maxim Prodan vs Tony Dixon

Super Middleweight – Ivan Zucco vs Vadim Gurau

Super Middleweight – Joshua Nmomah vs George Painstil

Super Welterweight – Samuel Nmomah vs Ambrosi Sutidze

Super Welterweight – Nicholas Esposito vs Benito Ruggiero

Heavyweight – Alen Babic vs Ramazi Gogichashvili

Friday, October 25, 2019 Live streamed on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) 10:00 AM PT and 7:00 PM CET.