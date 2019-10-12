Watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo Live Online

Undefeated WBA light heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against challenger Lenin Castillo at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on October 12, the bout will be live streamed on DAZN as the co-main event to Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon.

Dmitry Bivol weighed in at a light 174.3lbs on Friday and his opponent Lenin Castillo came in right at the light heavyweight limit of 175lbs making it an official championship bout.

Bivol who comes from Russia and trains out of Southern California, has a record of 16 wins, 0 losses and 11 by way of knockout.

He has held the WBA title since 2017 and defended it 5 times, tonight he will try to make his 6th title defense against Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo.

Castillo (20-2-1, 15 KOs) fought and competed in the 2008 Olympic games, representing Dominican Republic.

The tough 6’2″ boxer has never fought for a world title since turning pro in 2010, this will be his first shot at becoming a world champion and he is going to bring his all on fight night.

Bivol’s main goal has always been to try and unify the light heavyweight belts, he will need to succeed tonight to keep that dream alive.

The main event is the heavyweight debut of undefeated unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk he takes on American late replacement Chazz Witherspoon.

Also on the card is female champion Jessica McCaskill defending her WBA/WBC super lightweight world titles in a rematch with Erica Anabella Farias.

The fights will be live streamed online on DAZN in the USA on October 12, 2019 at 7PM ET/4PM PT.