WATCH Elwin Soto vs Edward Heno Free Online Stream

Fight fans will be able to enjoy a FREE live stream boxing event live from the Fantasy Springs resort in Indio, California on October 24. The Golden Boy Thursday Night Fights: Elwin Soto vs. Edward Heno, and Angel Acosta vs. Raymund Tabugon card will be shown on RingTV and Facebook Watch.

The Main Event of the evening is a WBO light flyweight world champion between new champion Elwin Soto of Mexico taking on undefeated Filipino challenger Edward Heno.

Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) won the WBO title when he stopped champion Angel Acosta in the twelfth round. He is happy to return to Indio at the Fantasy Springs venue where he won the belt and defend it for the first time.

The 27-year-old challenger Edward Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs) comes from the Philippines and this will be his very first world title fight and first fight on US soil. He presents an interesting match-up because he uses the southpaw stance to confuse his opponents.

The co-headline fight will feature former champion Tito Acosta who lost his title to Soto, taking on Filipino boxing veteran Raymund Tabugon.

Acosta who had a little difficulty making weight in his fight with Soto will be making his flyweight debut tonight and he will be in against very game opponent in Ray Tabugon.

Also on the fight card is undefeated 154-pound Aaron McKenna and 140-pound prospect Jonathan Navarro.

Official Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Elwin Soto vs Edward Heno (WBO Belt)

Flyweight – Angel Acosta vs. Raymond Tabugon

Flyweight – Richard Sandoval vs. Alonso Melendez

Super Welterweight – Raul Curiel vs. Jeremy Ramos

Super Lightweight – Jonathan Navarro vs. Lebin Morales

Super Welterweight – Aaron McKenna vs Sergio Gonzalez

Lightweight – Nick Sullivan vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Watch Thursday Night Fights, October 24, 2019, Livestream on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night page (facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN) at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM. PT.