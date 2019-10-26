Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor Live Stream Online

The highly anticipated light welterweight unification bout between two undefeated world champions Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor takes place on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London England. The co-feature is a heavyweight showdown between Dereck Chisora and David Price.

Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) are not only unifying their world titles at 140 lbs, but they are fighting for the coveted Muhammad Ali trophy that signifies the winner of the WBSS (World Boxing Super Series) tournament.

Prograis and Taylor were the two favorites heading in the WBSS light welterweight tournament and they both came out on top to meat in the finals match to determine who the best 140-pounder in the world is.

This championship match-up is even down the line. Both guys are southpaws and have a high knockout ratio. The hometown edge goes to the Scottish fighter who considers England a second home, while Prograis is from Louisiana in the United States and will enter hostile territory to defend his title.

The chief support was originally pitting former WBO heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker in against the madman of the heavyweight division Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora, but Parker suffered a serious spider bite while training in Las Vegas and it left him unable to be at full capacity so he decided to pull out of the fight.

Former Olympian David Price decided to fill in as a late replacement. Price received the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing, China. Heading into his professional career he was highly touted as the future heavyweight champion in Britain, only for his career to be crushed by early knockout defeats.

Having been ridiculed for having a weak chin and not living up to his potential, the giant Brit wants to prove the naysayers wrong and hopefully live out his dream of landing a world title shot. He is on a 3-fight win streak and looks to pull off the upset against Chisora, but the main question is will his chin hold up to the power?

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor (WBA/IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Dereck Chisora vs. David Price

Lightweight – Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby

Cruiserweight – Yves Ngabu vs Lawrence Okolie

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Steve Jamoye

The event is promoted by Matchroom and will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, and live streamed on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) in the US on October 26, 2019.