Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Joet Gonzalez Live Stream Online

US Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson will take on Joet Gonzalez for the vacant WBO featherweight title live on a special Top Rank on ESPN telecast October 26 from the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Nevada.

Undefeated rising star Shakur Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) was the favorite to win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, but he fell short and settled for the silver medal losing to Cuban Robeisy Ramirez.

It was a disappointing loss for the young American but he looks back at it as a learning experience to help him in his professional career.

Stevenson, 22, will have the chance of a lifetime when he fights for the vacant WBO featherweight title on Saturday night.

The Newark, New Jersey native is extra motivated because he has bad blood with his opponent Joet Gonzalez.

Joet Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs) is a 26-year-old top featherweight contender from Los Angeles, California.

Gonzalez has stated many times that he doesn’t like Stevenson because he is dating his sister and believes he is not a good person. Joet has said the motivation to punch Stevenson and win a world title in the process makes it extra satisfying for him.

Stevenson vs. Gonzalez WBO Featherweight World Title Top Rank on ESPN telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on October 26, 2019. The undercard preliminary bouts will be live streamed on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.