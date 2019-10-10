Watch UFC Fight Night 161: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Michelle Waterson Live Stream Online

Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take on former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 161, on Oct. 12, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, live streamed online through ESPN plus.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was once the most feared female in the strawweight division having dismantled and out struck every opponent in her path until she met Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 and was shockingly upset via first round knockout, losing her title and her undefeated streak.

Joanna’s last fight was at 125 pounds for the women’s flyweight title against her old kickboxing nemesis Valentina Shevchenko, she fell short of the title and lost a 5 round decision.

After the loss to Shevchenko she said her goal is to move back down to 115 and reclaim her title in the division.

Michelle Waterson is a veteran of MMA since turning pro in 2007 she has 23 fights with 17 wins and only 6 defeats, she is coming into the fight with a 3-fight win streak and feels it is her time to make a run for the women’s strawweight belt.

Waterson will give up a height and weight advantage on fight night, but feels she will have the right game plan to defeat Joanna.

Also on the card is Kron Gracie the son of the legendary Rickson Gracie taking on WEC and UFC veteran Cub Swanson in a featherweight co-main event.

Kron is undefeated in his MMA career and in his UFC debut he submitted veteran fighter Alex Caceres in the first round by rear naked choke.

His second bout in the Octagon will be his most difficult to date, with Cub Swanson an experience top contender who has the striking advantage and good grappling skills to avoid the takedown.

This is a make or break fight for Swanson, he is on a 4-fight losing streak and needs to desperately win because history shows fighters who are on major losing streaks often times end up getting cut from the organization.

UFC Fight Night 161 Tampa Fight Card

Women’s strawweight – Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson

Featherweight – Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie

Women’s Strawweight – Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight – Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena

Middleweight – Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Watch UFC Fight Night 161 Tampa: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/PT live streamed online on ESPN + (plus.espn.com/ufc).