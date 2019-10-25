Watch Wanheng Menayothin vs. Simpiwe Konkco Live Stream on Channel 7

Undefeated Thai sensation Wanheng Menayothin (Chayaphol Moonsri) will defend his WBC strawweight title against Simpiwe Konkco of South Africa on October 25 in Chonburi, Thailand. The event will be shown on Channel 7 in Thailand on TV and live stream.

Menayothin (53-0, 18 KOs) has surpassed American great Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s 50-0 record, but the Thai fighter has yet to fight out of his Native Thailand against the other world champions in the 105-pound division.

He won the WBC strawweight world title in 2014 against Mexican champion Oswaldo Novoa and has defending the belt a total of 11 times.

Before turning professional in boxing in 2007, Menayothin was a Muay Thai kickboxing champion, he competed in the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and claims he had an undefeated record as a kickboxer as well.

Simpiwe Konkco(19-5, 7KOs) has fought the majority of his fights in South Africa and this will be his second world title attempt. In his first world championship bid he lost to WBA minimumweight champion Hekkie Budler in 2015.

Going into this fight Konkco will be the huge underdog. Menayothin he signed with Golden Boy Promotions wants to put on a showcase performance to show he has what it takes to compete against the other champions in the division.

Watch Wanheng Menayothin vs. Simpiwe Konkco on Friday, October 25, 2019 live on Channel 7 in Thailand and live streamed on their official website.