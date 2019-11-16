Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca Fight Live Free on Channel 5

Top British super featherweight Alex Dilmaghani will finally get to face Francisco Fonseca on November 16 at the York Hall in London live and free on Channel 5.

The co-main event pits undefeated Irish fighter John Joe Nevins against Freddy Fonseca the brother of Francisco.

The boxing event is promoted by Mick Hennessy of Hennessy Sports.

Alex Dilmaghani (19-1, 8 KOs) was originally supposed to fight Francisco Fonseca (25-2-1, 19 KOs) on September 28th, but the fight was called off last minute because Fonseca fail ill right before the ring walk.

Promoter Mick Hennessy had to make the tough decision but ultimately decided that no fighters health should be jeopardized and called the fight off minutes before the main event was to start.

The 28-year-old Dilmaghani was shocked and gutted by the pull out, he never experienced anything like this before and all the hard work he put in the gym felt wasted.

Now he has a chance to face the hard hitting Nicaraguan in the ring and hopefully no freak injury or illness happens to get the bout canceled again.

This will be one of Dilmaghani’s toughest tests because Fonseca has world title bout experience, having fought for the belt twice, and losing he still has that under his belt.

Fonseca also has heavy hands that could change the course of fight, Dilmaghani will need to be on his A game to avoid any power shots.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Alex Dilmaghani vs. Francisco Fonseca

Super Featherweight – John Joe Nevin vs. Freddy Fonseca

Super Lightweight – Connor Marsden vs. Craig Woodruff

Welterweight – Samuel Antwi vs. Fernando Valencia

Welterweight – Flavius Biea vs. Berman Sanchez

Super Lightweight – Lewis Smith vs. Naheem Chaudhry

Watch Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca live on free-to-air Channel 5 on November 16, 2019 at 9:00 pm on Channel 5 (channel5.com).