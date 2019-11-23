Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado, Xu Can vs Manny Robles Live Stream Online

Golden Boy Promotions presents another fight night from the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on Saturday, November 23rd with a championship double header Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado and Xu Can vs. Manny Robles III.

The main event is a WBA super featherweight championship featuring the champion Andrew Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) of California putting his title on the line against Rene Alvarado (31-8, 20 KOs) of Nicaragua.

Cancio is the ultimate underdog story. He temporarily gave up on boxing only to comeback to become a champion in an upset victory over Puerto Rican champion Alberto Machado in February 2019 to win the WBA 130 lbs title.

He proved the first KO win over Machado was no fluke by rematching him immediately and knocking him out against in his first title defense.

This will also be Cancio’s 12th fight at the Fantasy Springs Casino venue. He has called the venue home and fought his last four bouts there.

In the co-main event, WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (17-2, 3 KOs), the third world champion boxer to come out of China, will face undefeated contender Manny Robles III (18-0, 8 KOs).

Can, 25, won the WBA title in January of 2019 when he upset Puerto Rican champion Jesus Rojas in Houston, Texas.

This will be the second title defense for the Chinese champion and Manny Robles first world title bout.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado (WBA title)

Featherweight Championship – Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III (WBA title)

Welterweight – Rashidi Ellis vs. Eddie Gomez

Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin

Light Welterweight – Baishanbo Nasiyiwula vs. Saul Corral

Super Bantamweight – Alberto Melian vs. Juan Kantun

Watch Cancio vs. Alvarado on November 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on DAZN Live Streaming Service App.

Like this: Like Loading...