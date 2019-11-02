Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev FREE Live Stream Undercard

Before the big light heavyweight championship showdown between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev, boxing fans will be treated to a FREE live stream of the preliminary undercard bouts on DAZN’s official YouTube page.

The main event card will be streamed on DAZN, the live-streaming service that shows many sporting events for a monthly fee.

The event promoted by Golden Boy Promotions will feature the rising stars of tomorrow as they try to buildup their boxing resume and hone their skills.

Top undefeated prospects from all over the world build their name on undercard’s of big boxing events like Canelo-Kovalev. This is an appetizer before the main card.

Evander Holyfield will be in attendance to root his young son Evan Holyfield on as he makes his pro boxing debut on the card.

Evan will fight at the junior middleweight limit of 154 lbs and his taking on Nick Winstead.

Also on the card are undefeated Russian middleweight knockout artist Bakhram Murtazaliev and Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov.

17-year-old Tristan Kalkreuth on Texas will take on Twon Smith in a cruiserweight feature.

Canelo-Kovalev Undercard

Junior Middleweight – Evan Holyfield vs Nick Winstead

Junior Middleweight – Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Jorge Fortea

Cruiserweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs Twon Smith

Middleweight – Meiirim Nursultanov vs Cristian Olivas

Light Heavyweight – Bekertim Melikuziev vs Clay Collard

Canelo vs. Kovalev Undercard Stream on November 2, begins at 3:30 PM PT.



YouTube upload by DAZN