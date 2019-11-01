Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev Weigh-In Live Stream Video

The weigh-in for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev will take place on Friday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and fight fans all over can watch it for Free on the DAZN official YouTube live stream.

Canelo is arguably the biggest star in boxing and he has a large fanbase because he is willing to fight the best in and around his division.

He is best known for his slick upper body defense and counter punching. Canelo was also the first man to defeat feared middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

The redhead Mexican star decided to try the waters at 168 lbs and stepped up against a much taller opponent in WBA regular super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding and knocked him out in 3 rounds to become a three division champion.

Now Canelo is stepping up to 175 lbs and going after hard hitting Russian Sergey Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight world title.

The card will also features rising star Ryan Garcia taking on tough Filipino Romero Duno in the lightweight co-main event with both combatants required to make 135 lbs.

Bad blood between two undefeated female flyweights Marlen Esparza and Seniesa Estrada will carry over into the ring but the two might get into it during the weigh-in on Friday.

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s son Evan Holyfield will also be on the preliminary card and will fight in the 154 lbs division.

The fight card line up and the weight limits they must make on Friday

Light Heavyweight – Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (175 lbs)

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno (135 lbs)

Super Welterweight – Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Jorge Fortea (154 lbs)

Flyweight – Marlen Esparza vs. Seniesa Estrada (112 lbs)

Welterweight – Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz (147 lbs)

Middleweight – Meirim Nursultanov vs. Cristian Olivas (160 lbs)

Super Welterweight – Evan Holyfield vs. Nick Winstead (154 lbs)

The Weigh-In is on Friday, November 1 at 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT.

Canelo vs. Sergey Kovalev Official YouTube Weigh-In Live Stream and Replay



The Canelo-Kovalev fight will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 available on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) the price is $99.99 yearly and $19.99 monthly.