Canelo Alvarez will make Sergey Kovalev quit on Saturday night

Whenever Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) fights we are witnessing greatness. He will take on a very scary and much larger opponent in Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) and will once again prove the doubters wrong who say he is biting off more than he can chew.

The Mexican warrior continues to amaze me and boxing fans cannot deny his ability to show true skill in the ring against much larger and dangerous opponents.

Everyone was telling me Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin is going to expose or knockout Canelo. Those people had to eat crow especially after the rematch where Canelo as the one to walk down GGG and make him back down.

People can complain about the decision all they want but if GGG was the real deal puncher he would have finished Canelo but he couldn’t because he had trouble with Canelo’s slippery defense and iron chin.

The only loss Canelo had in his career was to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and he was still young and weight drained going into that fight. When you have to meet a catchweight it saps your energy. Manny Pacquiao was notorious for draining his opponents at catchweights to get a huge advantage over them.

Canelo could have easily demanded a catchweight or a weight clause stipulation for Kovalev like Pacquiao does when he faces off against larger opponents but for Canelo that is shameful because he rather beat a man at his optimal weight.

I know a lot of the haters are saying Canelo cherry picked Kovalev. I can’t help but laugh because if Canelo were to cherry pick he would pick a weaker opponent who can’t punch and drain them going into the fight. Again I have repeat this, Canelo is not Manny Pacquiao, he doesn’t need to resort to such tactics to win.

The fight is going to be a tough one. Once Canelo gets his rhythm and timing going, he will make Kovalev miss and most of the steam on the Krusher’s punches will be taken away because he will be punching down and not at eye level.

Kovalev doesn’t have the best gas tank and once he starts taking punishment he will quit against Canelo. I know its a bold prediction but I can honestly see Canelo breaking down the body of Kovalev and taking his soul in this fight.

After Canelo beats Kovalev, there will be a desperate guy named Gennady Golovkin begging for a third fight. I don’t think Canelo should give him a rubber-match because he hasn’t earned it and doesn’t deserve it.

Canelo is fighting dangerous credible opponents while Golovkin is trying to fight soft touches like Steve Rolls and getting exposed like in his last fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko where he clearly lost but got a gift decision.

If Canelo does give GGG another shot, it has to be at 175 lbs not 160 or 168. If the fight happens, Canelo will really retire the sore loser Golovkin for good and close that chapter with a bang.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.