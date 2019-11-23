Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2 Free Live Stream Prelim Bouts

The WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder is only a few moments away from taking on Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in a much anticipated rematch of their drama filled fight from 2018.

The Heavyweight main event will also featured two championship bouts on the FOX PPV broadcast from Las Vegas.

WBO Super Featherweight Champion Leo Santa Cruz will take on tough challenger Miguel Flores as the co-main event of the evening.

Undefeated WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa puts his belt on the line against Julio Ceja.

Fight fans will be able to watch the preliminary undercards for Free on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel (stream on page) before the main FOX Pay-Per-View broadcast.

The Prelims countdown show will feature undefeated boxing prospects making their way up the ranks by gaining experience against tougher opposition.

Highly talked about high school boxer Vito Mielnicki will also be on the preliminary card and will take on Marklin Bailey as he continues to build his name.

Marsellos, the brother of Deontay Wilder will see action as he takes on Dustin Long.

The YouTube live stream begins at 5:00/2:00 PM ET/PT.

Prelim Fight Card

Omar Juarez vs Kevin Shacks

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Marklin Bailey

Marsellos Wilder vs Dustin Long

Viktor Slavinskyi vs Rigoberto Hermosillo

Shon Mondragon vs Juan Centeno

Angel Alejandro vs Mark John Yap

Arnold Alejandro vs John Gemino

José Manuel Gomez vs Daniel Placeres

Wilder-Ortiz II Exclusive Free Prelims YouTube Live Stream PBC ON FOX



Upload from Premier Boxing Champions

The Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II FOX PPV airs on November 23, 2019 at 9:00/6:00 PM ET/PT, order the fight through your local cable provider.

