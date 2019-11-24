Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II Full Post Fight Press Conference Video

The WBC heavyweight championship rematch between undefeated knockout puncher Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz is now over and the main event combatants as well as undercard fighters will now attend the post-fight press conference to answer media questions.

The event was put on by Premier Boxing Champions and broadcast live on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 23rd.

Wilder put Luis Ortiz out with a vicious right hand that had the Cuban challenger sitting on his butt with his eyes rolled back like he saw a ghost.

The Alabama native remained undefeated and retained his WBA title, and looks forward to a rematch with “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury in 2020.

Leo Santa Cruz was able to become a four division world champion when he defeated Miguel Flores by decision to get the WBA super featherweight world title.

WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) was in for a tough fight with former champion Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs). The two battled to a draw in a close tough fight. This was the first time Figueroa was defending his title and tried his hardest to get the KO but Ceja was a tough challenger.

The fighters will be at the post fight presser to discuss their bouts, the performances they put on and what is in store for the future.



Upload by Premier Boxing Champions

Like this: Like Loading...