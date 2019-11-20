Errol Spence Jr. looks great in post car accident photo

Undefeated WBC/IBF unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. was lucky to come away from a horrific car accident without any serious injuries.

The Texas boxer was out driving after a night of clubbing in Dallas, Texas on October 10, 2019 when he lost control of his white Ferrari 488 Spider convertible and overturned the car being ejected from the vehicle because he didn’t wear a seat belt.

Even though it is standard law and safety protocol to wear a seat belt, Spence was likely saved from serious injury because if he remained in his convertible sports car while it flipped over multiple times he would have likely gotten crushed.

The boxing champion escaped the accident with no life threatening injuries, just broken teeth and facial lacerations.

A photo of Spence at a Houston diner was posted all over social media. It showed the boxer looking to be in good spirits with no visual injuries and posing with two men in what looks to be the kitchen of the establishment.

Spence might look good physically, but the crash could have had some psychological effects on him that could show up in his next fight.

The champion hasn’t posted on social media since being released from the hospital and has remained low key around town.

If Spence is medically cleared to fight by the athletic commissions standards he could defend his world titles around March, April or May of 2020.

A possible opponent could be former two-division world champion Danny Garcia who went into the ring after Spence won a decision over Shawn Porter and called out the newly crowned unified champion to a showdown.

If the fight gets made Premier Boxing Champions will likely carry the event on Pay-Per-View with FOX being the front-runner since Spence has fought his last two fights on FOX PPV.

