Errol Spence Jr. mugshot photo released, boxer is charged with DWI

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. was lucky to survive a horrific high speed car crash that sent his White Ferrari 488 Spider flipping multiple times on South Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas, Texas on October 10, 2019.

The undefeated WBC/IBF world welterweight champion was out partying when he decided to drive home while intoxicated. He lost control of the Ferrari and was ejected from the vehicle because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office filed a DWI charge, misdemeanor B against Spence and on Friday the Dallas Sheriff’s Department released the boxers mugshot which was taken six days after the car accident.

In the photo the boxer has a blood filled eye and some abrasions to his face. The early reports about his medical condition suggested he only had facial lacerations and was lucky to walk away with no broken bones and judging from the mugshot it fits the description.

The 29-year-old champion is a single father and considered a role model for many young boxers in the area.

A photo of Spence posing in a Kitchen with two men was also released early this week and it showed the undefeated champion standing up posing giving the thumbs up sign. He looks to be in great condition and recovering well.

The boxer has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in boxing having headlined two successful Pay-Per-View events on FOX.

If Spence has a substance abuse problem he will likely need to seek rehab and get serious about his hard partying ways and use this incident as a wake up call.

Spence last saw action in September when he beat Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

He could return in early 2020 to defend his titles against a mandatory challenger or unify the belts with WBA champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

