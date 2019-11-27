If I were Floyd Mayweather, I wouldn’t give sore loser Manny Pacquiao a rematch

If you haven’t heard the news, the great Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has come out of retirement to fight again in 2020.

Mayweather is the cash cow of combative sports. Everyone wants to fight him for a life changing payday. He is the number one boxer in the world and even when he is away from the sport other fighters use his name to stay relevant.

Most notably sore loser Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao, who has been chasing a rematch with Mayweather since he suffered an embarrassing loss in 2015.

Pacquiao withheld a supposed shoulder injury he suffered in training camp a few weeks before he was scheduled to fight Mayweather.

Instead of pulling out of the fight, he decided to hide the injury and get some pain killer shots without the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) approval.

The fight ended up being a lopsided domination by Mayweather and shortly after the fight Pacquiao and his trainer Freddie Roach came up with the excuse that he had a shoulder injury that prevented him from throwing power combos.

This is one of the most questionable injuries I have ever seen. If his shoulder was torn or badly hurt then he wouldn’t be able to throw punches like he did or raise his arms up pretending he won the fight when it was over.

The fact is he lost. He lost and tried to hurt Floyd but couldn’t. He threw several flurries when Floyd was on the ropes but, Floyd smiled and shook his head to say is that all you got?

To make matters worse this so called humble fighter never gave Mayweather his credit or congratulated him after the fight. Instead Pacquiao insisted he won the fight, and started taking shots at him like he was scared.

People were claiming Floyd was scared of Manny for years. That was all lies started by haters who disliked Mayweather, so much so they latched onto whoever they felt could beat him, and that was Pacquiao.

Would you really want to see another non competitive fight where Floyd just has his way with Manny again? Only a delusional Pacquiao diehard fan would pay to see that fight again.

I don’t think Manny deserves a rematch with the way he has been talking and disrespecting Mayweather, plus he wasn’t even a threat in the ring it was so one-sided it was like another sparring session for Floyd.

If he had been a sportsman about it and said I felt I won, but the better man won tonight, Floyd would have probably given him a rematch right away.

Mayweather doesn’t like being disrespected like that. You must realize whoever Mayweather fights, he is doing them a huge favor and blessing them with the biggest payday of their career.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor was making like $300,000 for his fights in the UFC, and he was renting Lamborghini’s and fur coats. When he fought Floyd, he made $100 million and was able to finally buy a Lambo for real and didn’t have to pretend to be rich or fake the funk anymore.

Floyd didn’t need Manny. If anything, Pacquiao should be praising Mayweather and thanking him for the fat check he got when they first fought.

The reason Paquiao wants a rematch with Mayweather is because he lost all his money and Bob Arum got a hefty cut from that check and that is why he left Top Rank and signed with Al Haymon.

The funny thing is Pacquiao is now signed with Haymon and Floyd Mayweather promotes his fights, so Floyd is his boss.

Pacquiao can keep begging for a rematch, but he had his shot and he blew it.

