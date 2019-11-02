Katie Taylor vs. Christina Linardatou, Anthony Crolla vs Frank Urquiaga Live Stream on DAZN

Undefeated women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor will go up a division to challenge WBO champion Christina Linardatou, and Anthony Crolla will have a farewell fight against Frank Urquiaga live from the Manchester Arena on November 2.

Irish boxing star Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London, and she also made history by becoming the undisputed women’s lightweight champion holding the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles.

She is now moving up to the 140 lbs to challenge for the WBO junior welterweight championship of the world. Her goal is to become a two-division champion and then unify all the belts in the division like she did at lightweight.

Christina Linardatou (12-1, 6 KOs) is the current women’s WBO junior welterweight champion of the world. She was born in the Dominican Republican but moved to Greece as a child.

This will be a big moment for Linardatou if she could upset Taylor and give her the recognition she feels she deserves.

Also on the card is former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla fighting in his last professional bout against Frank Urquiaga of Spain.

Crolla turned pro in 2006 and won the WBA world title in 2015 when he knocked out Darleys Perez in a rematch of their first fight which ended in a controversial draw. In his last outing he lost to pound for pound king Vasyl Lomachenko and decided at the age of 32, now is the time to retire from the sport he loved so dearly.

Matchroom Boxing Fight Card

Women’s Junior Welterweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Christina Linardatou (WBO Title)

Lightweight – Anthony Crolla vs. Frank Urquiaga

Middleweight – Felix Cash vs. Jack Cullen

Super Featherweight – Terri Harper vs. Viviane Obenauf

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Rodney Hernandez

Super Bantamweight – Qais Ashfaq vs. Joe Ham

The event takes place on Sky Sports in the UK at 7:00 PM, and in the USA on DAZN at 12:00 PM PT on November 2, 2019.