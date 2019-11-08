KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Live Stream Weigh In on YouTube

The rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul and the stacked undercard is about to take place on Saturday night live from the City of Angels at the Staples Center live online.

First the combatants must weigh-in at the XBOX Plaza in front of the fight venue to make the contractual limit for their professional boxing debut’s.

The undercard will feature two world championship bouts undefeated WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will defend his title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and undefeated WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney makes his first title defense against Alfredo Santiago.

KSI and Logan Paul fought to a draw in their first bout which was a huge success on YouTube pay-per-view. Now the two social media stars will turn pro and take off the headgear and switch to 10 ounce gloves for a six round main event that will take place in front of a star studded sold out Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

They will need to make the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds, they passed the physicals that allowed the fight to be approved by the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission).

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing expects to see a large turnout at the weigh-ins and a sees this as a great opportunity to get a younger fanbase interested in the sport of boxing.

Full Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Olajide William Olatunji (KSI) vs. Logan Paul

Super Middleweight Championship – Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (WBO Title)

Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Alfredo Santiago (WBC Title)

Super Bantamweight – Ronny Rios vs. Hugo Berrio

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Aaron Casper

Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Gregory Clark

Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs. Cody Peterson

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Brueckner vs. Tyler Smith

The weigh-in live stream airs on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00PM ET/1:00 PM PT on YouTube.



Video by Matchroom Boxing