Kubrat Pulev vs Rydell Booker, Jamel Herring vs Lamont Roach Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN heads to the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California for the Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach WBO super featherweight main event and the Kubrat Pulev vs. Rydell Booker heavyweight co-feature on November 9th, live streamed online on ESPN +.

Jamel Herring (20-2, 10 KOs) is a proud Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq and made the US Olympic team in 2012. The 5’10’ southpaw became a champion in May of 2019 when he defeat Masayuki Ito of Japan to capture the WBO super featherweight title.

Herring will rely on his height when defends his title against Roach. He will need to keep the shorter challenger at bay with his reach and fight smart to keep his title.

Lamont Roach (19-0-1, 7 KOs) is an undefeated fighter from Washington, D.C. and one of the top guys in the 130-pound division. This will be his first world title shot and he is ready to give his all in the ring to get that title from Herring.

Roach will have to find a way to get on the inside of the taller Champion, if he can manage that he has a great chance to beat Herring.

Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev is ready to continue his rise up the heavyweight division and will need to defeat Rydell Booker to bring him one step closer to a title shot.

Pulev who had an impressive stoppage win over Bogdan Dinu in his US debut which was also broadcast live on ESPN. He had some controversy following a post-fight interview where he kissed boxing reporter Jenny Sushe on the lips. Pulev’s name was cleared and he was allowed to box again after taking sexual harassment courses.



Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach (WBO Title)

Heavyweight – Kubrat Pulev vs. Rydell Booker

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Aelio Mesquita

Middleweight – David Kaminsky vs. Travis Jerig

Middleweight – Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Albert Onolunose

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Fernando Ibarra

Middleweight – Esquiva Falcao vs. Manny Woods

Welterweight – Amir Imam vs. Marcos Mojica

Herring-Roach and Pulev-Booker will take place on November 9, 2019 at the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California with the live stream starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+. The undercard will also be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.