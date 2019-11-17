Manny Pacquiao wants to return to the boxing ring in March or April of 2020

The pride of the Philippines, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, is spending the majority of his time working in the Senate and taking care of his duties as a father and husband.

The dynamic southpaw will continue to spend time with his family but has told his team members he is anxious to return to the ring to defend his WBA welterweight belt.

The Filipino 8-division world boxing champion, is riding a high at the age of 40, after beating the much younger undefeated world champion Keith Thurman in July. Pacquiao defeat Thurman giving the trash talking Floridian his first loss and taking the WBA welterweight title from him.

The win made Pacquiao the oldest welterweight champion in professional boxing history and once again showed people he is an all-time great with his performance against a man ten years younger.

Pacquiao will turn 41 on December 17th and he expects to fight a few more times before retiring.

The ring legend currently fights for Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, his next fight could be on FOX Pay-Per-View and he has a variety of opponents under the PBC banner he could choose from.

According to a report by the Manila Bulletin, the fighting Senator said he is targeting March or April 2020 for his ring return because the Senate is in recess from March 14 to May 3 and it will give him ample time to focus on training and prepare for a fight.

Pacquiao’s long-time trainer Freddie Roach would like to see his fighter in there with heavy handed puncher and former two-division champion Danny Garcia, but some of Pacquiao’s team members would rather he fight Mikey Garcia next.

The long shot is a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. but the boxer is busy with his business endeavors and has stated in the past that he has no desire to fight a professional boxing match and is retired. The undefeated American boxing star said if he does get back in the ring it is only for exhibition bouts that do not count on his boxing record.