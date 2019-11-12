Mercito Gesta vs. Carlos Morales Live Stream Online

Golden Boy Promotions presents another “Thursday Night Fights” live from the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. with Carlos Morales vs. Mercito Gesta as the main event.

The fights will be live streamed online on Golden Boys Facebook page and RingTVLive.com starting at 5:00 PM PT.

Mexican slugger Carlos “The Solution” Morales (19-4-3, 8 KOs) will take on Filipino southpaw Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout to maintain contender status.

Morales is a tough lightweight contender who is on a two-fight win streak and despite suffering several losses he is ready to continue to climb the ranks to secure a world title shot. Morales lost to Alberto “Explosivo” Machado, Ryan Garcia and Rene Alvarado, but gave them all tough fights and proved he could hang with the top guys in the division.

On Thursday night, he will be in for a tough task against the always ready Filipino Mercito Gesta.

Gesta, 31, is a former world title challenger who failed in his two championship bids. He first fought for the lightweight title against Miguel Vazquez in 2012 and lost a wide decision to the elusive Mexican boxer.

In 2018 after reviving his career he landed a title shot against unified champion Jorge Linares at The Forum in Inglewood. Gesta lost but put up a valiant effort against Linares.

His most recent setback was a shocking knockout loss to Juan Antonio Rodriguez in September. The fight was supposed to be a showcase for Gesta but he was in for a shock when Rodriguez proved to be a dangerous opponent and stopped Gesta in an upset that nobody saw coming.

Gesta now trains with Marvin Somodio and is looking to get back on the winning track hoping to one day become a world champion.

