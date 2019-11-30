Watch Alexander Besputin vs Radzhab Butaev Fight Live Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing will hold a championship doubleheader: Alexander Besputin vs Radzhab Butaev, Cecilia Braekhus vs. Victoria Bustos from the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday, November 30th live streamed online in the USA on DAZN and televised in the UK on Sky Sports.

Undefeated Russian boxers Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev will fight for the vacant WBA “Regular” Welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao was the previous holder of the Regular WBA title, until he defeated Super champion Keith Thurman in July to became the WBA welterweight super champion.

The winner becomes the WBA mandatory to Manny Pacquiao.

Alexander Besputin (13-0, 9 KOs) trains out of Oxnard, California and is 28-years-old and just like the 25-year-old Radzhab Butaev (12-0, 9 KOs) both come from Russia yet when they turned pro moved to the United States where they had the majority of all their pro bouts.

Tonight Besputin and Butaev will fight for the first time out of the USA and in Europe at the famed Monte Carlo.

Norway’s Cecilia Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) takes on former world champion Victoria Bustos (19-5) of Argentina in a unified women’s welterweight championship bout.

Braekhus is still undefeated and going strong at the age of 38. She is widely considered the pound for pound best female boxer in the world because of how long she has held the undisputed championship and her title defenses.

Should Braekhus make another successful defense of her belts, she wants to fight Irish boxing star Katie Taylor in a clash of undefeated champions.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Besputin (WBA title)

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Cecilia Braekhus vs. Victoria Bustos (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO titles)

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Andriy Rudenko

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour

Super Featherweight – Joe Cordina vs. Enrique Tinoco

Watch Alexander Besputin vs Radzhab Butaev on November 30, 2019, at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT live stream on DAZN and in the UK on Sky Sports.

