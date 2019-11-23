Watch Callum Smith vs John Ryder Fight Live Stream Online

Callum Smith (26-0, 19 KOs) will defend his WBA Super Middleweight Title versus John Ryder (28-4, 16 KOs) at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on November 23.

The championship card is promoted by Matchroom boxing and live streamed on DAZN.

Smith is a 29-year-old undefeated world champion from Liverpool and he is widely considered the best super middleweight in boxing.

He staked his claim after winning the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight tournament in 2018 and securing the coveted Muhammad Ali trophy in the tournament.

Smith entered the tournament undefeated and left with the same way dispatching former world champion George Groves in seven rounds in the WBSS finals and winning the WBA title in the process.

Tonight, Smith will defend his title for the second time with his main goal of unifying all the belts.

Smith’s opponent will be durable London native John Ryder.

Ryder, 31, has won regional and international titles but never fought for a world title. Tonight he will challenge for a world championship for the first time and at 5’9 he will need to overcome a serious height disadvantage against the 6’3 tall WBA champion.

If Ryder can dethrone Smith, it will be added to one of biggest upsets of 2019.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Callum Smith vs. John Ryder

Cruiserweight – Craig Glover vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Light Middleweight – Anthony Fowler vs. Harry Scarff

Junior Welterweight – Tom Farrell vs. Sean Dodd

Lightweight – James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 Live streamed 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on DAZN in the USA and on Sky Sports in the UK.

