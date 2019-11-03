Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev, Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno Live Stream Online

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev will headline a big boxing card in Las Vegas live streamed on DAZN. The November 2 card also features a co-main event between Ryan Garcia and Romero Duno, and a female bad blood fight between two undefeated flyweights Seniesa Estrada vs. Marlen Esparza.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) is once again daring to be great. The Mexican superstar is going up another weight division to light heavyweight to challenge the devastating power puncher known as the Krusher Kovalev for his WBO world title.

If Alvarez defeats Kovalev he will become a four division world champion a feat only a small group of boxers have achieved in the sport.

Canelo will need to overcome the size and reach advantage, but his strategy will be to utilize a vicious body attack and break down the much taller champion down.

Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) comes from Russia and is known for his knockout power. As evidenced in his most recent outing a title defense against Anthony Yarde where he knocked the muscular British challenger out in the later rounds.

For Kovalev his jab will be the key to set up his power shots. This will be a can’t miss fight between to action packed fighters.

The co-main event Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno is also going to be a barn-burner with undefeated Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) who trains under the guidance of Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso coming to try to steal the show against a formidable foe.

Garcia and Duno have been promising to light each other up with power shots. The Filipino Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) is an underdog who brings a ruthless fighting style will try to test Garcia’s chin early and break him down. Garcia will need to fight smart and use his reach advantage, the fight will be a great styles clash and a fun one to watch.

The women’s flyweight bout has genuine bad blood surrounding the match between two undefeated prospects. Seniesa Estrada (17-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles and US Olympian Marlen Esparza (7-0, 1 KOs) of Houston hate each other’s guts and have been going back and forth on social media for years.

Estrada thinks Esparza is fake and arrogant and the two will have a chance to punch each other in 10-round bout that is sure to entertain.

The opening card of the DAZN live stream features undefeated welterweight prospect Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Las Vegas taking on Carlos Ortiz (11-4, 11 KOs) of Mexico.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (WBO Title)

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno

Women’s Flyweight – Seniesa Estrada vs. Marlen Esparza

Welterweight – Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on DAZN (watch.dazn.com)