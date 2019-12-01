Watch Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary, Valdez-Lopez Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN+ presents Carl Frampton vs Tyler McCreary and Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez doubleheader Live streamed online from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated super featherweight Oscar Valdez (26-0, 20 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Andres Gutierrez in the main event of the evening but on Friday’s weigh in Gutierrez weighed in at 141 lbs, 11 pounds over the super featherweight limit of 130 lbs.

What Gutierrez did was a disgrace to the sport of boxing. A fighter should be close to weight on fight week but to be 11 pounds over was a slap in the face to the fans, promoters and fighters involved.

Top Rank was able to find a last minute replacement in featherweight contender Adam Lopez (13-1, 6 KOs).

Lopez was originally scheduled to fight Luis Coria on the undercard but agreed to step up and face Valdez.

The co-main event will featured Ireland’s own Carl “The Jackal” Frampton taking on undefeated American Tyler McCreary in a 10-round super featherweight tussle

Frampton is coming off a freak accident hand injury when he was waiting in a hotel lobby the week he was scheduled to fight Emmanuel Dominguez on August 10, 2019, when a large concrete object fell and struck his left hand fracturing it instantly.

Frampton will try to overcome the height and reach advantage when he takes on 26-year-old Toledo, Ohio native Tyler McCreary.

Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Junior Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Teixeira

Light Welterweight – Arnold Barboza Jr 140 vs. William Silva

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Colby Madison

Light Welterweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Rogelio Casarez

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Stephen Kirnon

Welterweight – Xander Zayas vs. Virgel Windfield

Welterweight – Brian Mendoza vs. Larry Gomez

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez and Carl Frampton vs Tyler McCreary Live stream on ESPN+ on November 30, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

