Watch Cecilia Braekhus vs Victoria Bustos Live Online

Undefeated women’s undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus will put her titles on the line against Victoria Bustos as the co-main event to Alexander Besputin vs Radzhab Butaev on Saturday, November 30.

The bout will be lived streamed online through DAZN in the United States.

Cecilia Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) is a 38-year-old female welterweight boxing champion who has been able to remain undefeated through her long career.

She holds all for major sanctioning body titles, WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF and has held undisputed status since she beat Ivana Habazin in 2014.

Originally from Cartagena, Colombia, Braekhus was adopted by a Norwegian family at two years old and has made the country of Norway her home ever since.

Her opponent tonight will be former IBF lightweight women’s champion, Victoria Bustos, of Argentina.

Bustos (19-5, 0 KOs) is 30-years-old and held the IBF lightweight title from 2013 until she lost it in 2018 against Irish boxing star Katie Taylor.

This will be a huge opportunity for the Argentinian challenger, she will be in for an up hill battle because she has zero knockouts to her name and will need to outbox Braekhus in order to win.

Braekhus vs. Bustos takes place at the Casino de Salle Medecin in Monte Carlo, Monaco on November 30, 2019 live streamed on DAZN at 11:00 AM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...