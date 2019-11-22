WATCH Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz II Live Stream Weigh-In and Replay

Undefeated American Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder will put his WBC belt on the line in a highly anticipated rematch against Cuban contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.

The main card will feature two other championship bouts making this a true championship caliber worthy PPV event.

The co-main event will be Three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz going up to the super featherweight division to try to capture a title in his fourth weight class. He will go up against Miguel Flores for the WBA 130 lbs title in what will be a surefire action fight leading into the heavyweight championship main battle.

Undefeated newly crowed WBA super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa out of Texas, will make the first title defense on Saturday against former world champ Julio Ceja.

Figueroa has the makings of a future star in boxing, he is young, undefeated and good looking, but Ceja is motivated to dethrone the young champion and spoil his plans of stardom.

Before the combatants get into the ring on November 23 they must make weight, if they fail to make weight they get fined and can no longer fight for a world title. The fighters must make the agreed upon weight to move forward.

Fight fans will enjoy this card from top to bottom because the match-ups have the potential to be fight of the year candidates, especially the main event between two heavyweight punchers.

PPV Main Card

WBC Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2

WBO Super Featherweight Championship: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores

WBA Super Bantamweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja

Full Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 Weigh-in Video and Replay



Wilder vs Ortiz II on Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00PM ET / 6:00PM PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Live on FOX PPV.

