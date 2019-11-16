Watch Jai Opetaia vs Mark Flanagan Live Stream on FOX Sports

Undefeated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia will take on Townsville’s Mark Flanagan in the first round of Dean Lonergan’s National Boxing Series live from the Hordern Pavilion on November 16 on Fox Sports.

Opetaia (18-0, 14 KOs) is only 24 years old but already showing promise at the upper levels of Australian boxing.

The Sydney native is a knockout puncher who uses his long lanky arms to keep opponents at a distance to deliver his lethal punches from the southpaw stance.

He believes that boxing is his calling and enters every fight with extreme confidence. He wants to fight for a world title and has to keep winning to get himself into title contention in the WBA cruiserweight ranks.

Tonight he wants to prove the Australian boxing fans that he has what it takes to compete at the world level when he takes on 29-year-old Mark Flanagan in the main event.

Flanagan (24-7, 17 KOs) has lost his last two outings, but is extra motivated to take on undefeated Opetaia and give him his first loss.

The last thing a young prospect like Opetaia should do is overlook an opponent because of their boxing record. Even though Flanagan has 7 losses the majority of his wins have come by way of knockout, so he still packs a deadly punch and can end the fight if Opetaia takes him lightly.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jai Opetaia vs. Mark Flanagan

Welterweight – Darragh Foley vs. James Bacon

Super Bantamweight – Sam Goodman vs. Sunardi Gamboa

Welterweight – David Lindsay vs. Mirko Pizzi

Super Lightweight – Stephen Cosentino vs. Daniel Carr

Watch National Boxing Series Round One: Jai Opetaia vs. Mark Flanagan at the Hordern Pavilion on November 16, 2019 at 7:00 pm Live on Fox Sports.