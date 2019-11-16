WATCH Katharina Thanderz vs. Danila Ramos, Kai Robin Havnaa Live Stream Online

Undefeated female super featherweight contender Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) of Norway will take on Brazlian Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight title at the Ekeberghallen in Oslo, Norway.

The co-main event will feature Norway’s number one cruiserweight boxer Kai Robin Havnaa (15-0, 13 KOs) taking on Argentina’s Mariano Angel Gudino (13-3, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

It’s a great event with two of Norway’s best undefeated boxers headline as the main and co-main. The event is promoted by sauerland promotions.

Thanderz, 31, was born in Oslo, Norway, and trains in Spain. This is a big moment and opportunity for the Norwegian contender to top a bill in her hometown in front of adoring fans.

The 34-year-old Brazilian Ramos, resides and trains out of Argentina, she previously fought for the interim WBC super featherweight title in March of 2019 but lost a decision to undefeated French fighter Elhem Mekhaled.

The loss was her only professional defeat, she doesn’t want to lose again and looks to pull of a huge upset against Thanderz to get the interim belt and bring it back home to Brazil.

Kai Robin Havnaa is currently Norway’s biggest boxing star, and the cruiserweight prospect was originally scheduled to fight Al Sands, but now takes on late replacement Mariano Angel Gudino of Argentina in what could be an action packed fight.

Capital Showdown Fight Card

WBC Interim World Super Featherweight Championship

Katharina Thanderz vs. Danila Ramos

Cruiserweight – 10 Rounds

Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Mariano Angel Gudino

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds

Kevin Melhus vs. Ossie Jervier

Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds

Alexander Hagen vs. Emmanuel Feuzeu

Super Featherweight – 8 Rounds

Bernard Torres vs. Christian Lopez Florez

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds

Kent Erik Baadstad vs. Istvan Kun

Capital Showdown: Katharina Thanderz vs. Danila Ramos takes place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 and will be shown live on Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.