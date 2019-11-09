Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Fight Live Stream on FITE TV

KSI and Logan Paul are two YouTube personalities with massive fanbases and they will make history when they headline a professional boxing card at the Staples Center on November 9 in their pro boxing debuts.

The event will be live streamed online on FITE.TV and it will showcase a double championship chief support with Billy Joe Saunders defending his WBO 168 lbs title and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney also defending his belt.

On August 25, 2018, Logan Paul stepped into the boxing ring in the UK to face off against KSI. The two had beef and decided to settle it in the ring under Amateur rules with bigger gloves and headgear. The highly watched YouTube PPV bout was a success but the bout ended in controversial DRAW.

Both KSI and Paul argued that they were the rightful winners, and said they wanted to run it back. Paul was determined to get the rematch in the USA because he felt he was not given a fair shake with the UK bias favoring the hometown boy KSI.

The two finally agreed to fight and they had powerful boxing promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing taking on the fight and this time they will fight under the professional boxing rules with no headgear and 10 ounce boxing gloves.

The Staples Center will be packed with young fans and celebrities. Paul and KSI have made it clear this isn’t some celebrity boxing gimmick and Eddie Hearn pulled all the stops to add two world title boxing matches Devin Haney vs. Alfredo Santiago and Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres to the card to show this is not a joke event.

Paul is trained by heavyweight Shannon Briggs, and KSI is trained by young cruiserweight prospect Vidal Riley and Jeff Mayweather. They took the training serious and are going to try to take each others heads off in a six round cruiserweight main event.

KSI-Logan Paul 2 Fight Card

Cruiserweight Main Event – Olajide William Olatunji (KSI) vs. Logan Paul

Lightweight Title Fight – Devin Haney vs. Alfredo Santiago (WBC Belt)

Super Middleweight Title Fight – Billy Joe Saunders vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (WBO Belt)

Super Bantamweight – Ronny Rios vs. Hugo Berrio

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Aaron Casper

Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Gregory Clark

Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs. Cody Peterson

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Brueckner vs. Tyler Smith

The KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 card starts at 9/6 PM ET/PT on November 9, 2019 and will be live Streamed online and available for purchase on FITE.TV.