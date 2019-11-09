Watch KSW 51: Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Erko Jun Live Stream Online

Heavyweights Mariusz Pudzianowski and Erko Jun will headline KSW 51 in Zagreb, Croatia on November 9. The MMA event will be live streamed online on KSWTV and in the USA on DAZN live streaming app service.

KSW is the most successful European based mixed martial arts organization and they will go to the land of MMA legend Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic on Saturday night with a loaded card of great fights.

Former 5-time “Worlds Strongest Man” winner Mariusz Pudzianowski is a staple for the KSW organization having fought the majority of his career in the Polish based organization, he will try to test his skills against Erko Jun a 29-year-old undefeated heavyweight from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Pudzianowski, who competed as high as 313 lbs in the Strongman competition, turned to MMA in 2009 and has slimmed down to 260 pounds since then. He is coming off back to back losses, and at 42-years-old the Polish fighter needs a win to avoid retirement consideration.

Jun, is one of the rising prospects of KSW and has only 3 professional fights all of them he won by way of knockout, he will enter the fight with a 30 pound weight disadvantage but feels he will be able to use his speed to knockout Pudzianowski and make a name for himself on Saturday night.

Croatian Antun Racic will take on Polish veteran Damian Stasiak for the right to become the first KSW bantamweight champion.

KSW 51 Fight Card

Heavyweight – Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Erko Jun

Catchwegiht (161lbs) – Borys Mankowski vs. Vaso Bakocevic

Bantamweight Championship – Antun Racic vs. Damian Stasiak

Featherweight – Filip Pejic vs. Daniel Torres

Heavyweight – Ante Delija vs. Oli Thompson

Middleweight – Aleksandar Ilic vs. Cezary Kesik

Light Heavyweight – Ivan Erslan vs. Darwin Rodriguez

Lightweight – Roman Szymanski vs. Milos Janicic

Welterweight – Krystian Kaszubowski vs. Aleksandar Rakas

Bantamweight – Sebastian Przybysz vs. Lemmy Krusic

Watch KSW 51 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT on KSWTV and DAZN in the USA.