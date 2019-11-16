Watch Lee McGregor vs. Kash Farooq Live Stream Online

MTK Global, ESPN, Top Rank promotions, and iFL TV will broadcast a can’t miss night of boxing action with MTK Fight Night: Lee McGregor vs. Kash Farooq, Kieran Smith vs. Vincenzo Bevilacqua live from the Glasgow Emirates Arena in Scotland on November 16. The event will be live streamed online in the USA on ESPN+ and worldwide on iFL TV.

The main and co-main event will be a battle between undefeated fighters.

Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor (7-0, 6 KOs) and BBBofC British bantamweight champion Kash Farooq (13-0, 6 KOs) will battle it out for the claim of the best bantamweight in Scotland.

McGregor is a 22-year-old fighter born and bred in Edinburgh, Scotland, he is still young and improving every fight. What makes him difficult to beat is his height and reach advantage, he stands at 5’8 tall and towers over most bantamweights. He will have the significant physical advantage over the 5’5 Farooq.

In his last fight McGregor stopped Scott Allan and looks to continue his knockout streak tonight.

The 23-year-old Farooq was born in Pakistan, but grew up in Glasgow, Scotland. He goes by the nickname “Untouchable” because of his ability to be elusive in the ring and avoid taking punishment.

He will rely on his slick boxing ability to try and avoid getting hit by the power shots of McGregor. Farooq is not going to stand and bang with the bigger puncher, a points win is most likely his goal.

Undefeated Scottish super welterweight Kieran Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) will get heads up with fellow-unbeaten super-welterweight Vincenzo Bevilacqua (16-0, 0 KOs) of Italy in a battle of southpaws.

MTK Global Fight Night Card

Bantamweight – Lee McGregor vs Ukashir Farooq

Super Welterweight – Kieran Smith vs. Vincenzo Bevilacqua

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Philbin vs. TBA

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Mendoza

Super Featherweight – Craig Morgan vs. Edwin Tellez

Super Featherweight – Mark McKeown vs. Jose Aguilar

Super Lightweight – Pierce O’Leary vs. Chris Adaway

The fights take place on November 16, 2019 at 12:00 AM PT live streamed online on ESPN+ in the USA and for British viewers on iFL TV’s YouTube live stream.