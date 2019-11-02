Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa Live on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN will be at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California on Saturday night for the WBC super featherweight world title fight between champion Miguel Berchelt and challenger Jason Sosa. The undercard will be streamed live on ESPN + and the main card televised on ESPN.

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas was originally scheduled to co-main event the card but his opponent Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico couldn’t get a visa to fight in time.

27-year-old Miguel Berchelt (36-1, 32 KOs) of Mexico, is one of the most exciting young champions in boxing today. He won the WBC 130 lb title when he stopped Francisco Vargas in the 11th round of an exciting back and forth battle.

Berchelt has defended his title five times and in his last fight he rematched Vargas and stopped him again.

Tonight Berchelt will take on Jason Sosa (23-4, 16 KOs) of Cameden, New Jersey in his sixth title defense bout.

Sosa, 31, made a name for himself in 2016 when he pulled off a shocking upset stopping Javier Fortuna in the 11th round in China to win the WBA (Regular) super featherweight title.

A year later he went on to challenger Ukrainian pound for pound king Vasyl Lomachenko and his corner stopped the fight in the 9th round. Sosa dove back into a tough fight with former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa and lost a majority decision. Since his loss to Gamboa he is on a three fight win streak and believes he motivated enough and ready to capture the WBC title away from Berchelt.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions and Peltz Boxing and broadcast live on ESPN.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa

Light Welterweight – Javier Molina vs. Hiroki Okada

Light Welterweight – Alex Saucedo vs. Rod Salka

Welterweight – Gor Yeritsyan vs. Shoki Sakai

Middleweight – Daniel Lewis vs. Alexis Gaytan

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Arnulfo Becerra

Super Lightweight – Ruben Rodriguez vs. Abram Martinez

Super Lightweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Norambuena

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. The entire undercard will stream on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on November 2, 2019.