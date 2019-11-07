Watch Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire Fight Live Online on Fuji TV

The big World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight Final and bantamweight championship unification bout between Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue and Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Thursday, November 7, Live streamed online through DAZN.

The boxing even is a bantamweight championship double header also featuring the younger brother of Naoya, Takuma Inoue fighting for his first world title when he takes on French WBC champion Nordine Oubaali in the co-main event.

Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) is a 26-year-old power puncher and ranked in the top ten pound for pound best fighters in the world.

He is one of the most devastating punchers in the sport and can finish a fight in the blink of an eye. He holds titles in three weight divisions, light flyweight, junior bantamweight, and bantamweight.

Tonight he takes on a Filipino-American ring legend and equally devastating puncher in what could be a passing of the torch bout.

Nonito Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) at 36 is having a similar resurgence as fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao, who at 40, destroyed an undefeated Keith Thurman who is ten years younger.

Donaire who has one of the best left hooks in the business draws inspiration from Pacquiao’s performance and will bring his all to overcome the odds in Japan against the undefeated hometown favorite who is also ten years younger than him.

This fight is widely considered an old lion versus the young lion, but Nonito feels he will be able to test Inoue’s chin and knows he could also taste the canvas if he isn’t careful.

Going into the fight Inoue is the favorite but Nonito is a live underdog.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Unification – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (IBF/WBA Titles)

Bantamweight Championship – Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue (WBC Title)

Light Flyweight – Shokichi Iwata vs. Alejandro Valladares

Bantamweight – Katsuya Fukui vs. Chakkit Ratchakhot

Bantamweight – Daiju Kogo vs. Eiki Kani

Bantamweight – Aito Abe vs. Narimichi Miura

DAZN will live stream the Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire IBF/WBA World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight final on November 7, 2019 from Japan at 5:00 AM ET/2:00 AM PT.

The fight will be shown live in Japan at 8:00 PM (Japan Standard Time) through the Fuji Television network.