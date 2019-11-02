WATCH UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz BMF Championship Live Stream Online

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz for the BMF championship belt will take place on November 2, 2019 at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be the Ultimate Fighting Championships 500th live event.

The main event of the evening is quickly becoming the most talked about event in combative sports.

When The Ultimate Fighter season 5 lightweight winner Nate Diaz returned to the octagon at UFC 241 after a long hiatus, he put on a stunning performance against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

After the fight Diaz who is known for his exciting fighting style called himself the “baddest MFer in the game” and called out Jorge Masvidal to a fight because he said he was the only other gangsta in the sport.

The two fighters are now fighting for the BMF title, a one off belt just for this event.

Masvidal quickly rose to fame with the fastest finish in UFC history when he knocked out Ben Askren with a flying knee at UFC 239.

The main event could either be a action packed stand up battle or end in a knockout, both guys are promising to deliver on fight night.

Action star “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson will be in attendance to wrap the BMF title around the winners waist.

Main Card on ESPN + PPV (7:00 PM PT)



Welterweight – Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz (BMF Championship Belt)

Middleweight – Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Welterweight – Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Heavyweight – Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Lightweight – Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Televised undercard on ESPN 2 (5:00 PM PT)



Light Heavyweight – Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Featherweight – Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Middleweight – Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Heavyweight – Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass (3:30 PM PT)



Catchweight (127.2 lbs) Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight – Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Featherweight – Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz, Saturday, November 2, 2019 live on ESPN + Pay-Per-View at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT.